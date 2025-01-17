Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $123,336.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $123,336.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,448.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 309,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,284. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

