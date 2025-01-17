PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as high as C$9.62. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 42,283 shares changing hands.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$492,250.00. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.
