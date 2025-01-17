Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $153,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.