Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

