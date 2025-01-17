PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.12 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,189.49 or 0.99790105 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,466.04 or 0.99097199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,946,845 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.com.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

