Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
