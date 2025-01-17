Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Power Assets Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. 5,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
Power Assets Company Profile
