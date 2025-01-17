Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Power Assets Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. 5,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

