Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 136,745,125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PREM

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 22.2 %

About Premier African Minerals

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.