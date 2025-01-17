Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

PFG opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

