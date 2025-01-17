Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 126.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,261. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

