Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,537 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

UNP stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

