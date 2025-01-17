Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,314 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 906,935 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 572,639 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

