Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $410.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $307.85 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

