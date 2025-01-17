Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $141.97 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $141.97 million and $10.73 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $7.38 or 0.00007064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,413.46 or 0.99769086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,568.95 or 0.98962141 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prom.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus (PROM) is a utility and governance token used within the Prom ecosystem, a decentralised GameFi platform offering an NFT marketplace, rental services, and other Web3 gaming solutions. PROM allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. With the integration of Prom zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs, Prom enhances transaction scalability and efficiency, making PROM central to the platform’s GameFi services. Founded by Iva Wisher and Vladislavs Semjonovs, Prom aims to bridge traditional gamers with blockchain gaming through secure, user-friendly tools and a decentralised governance structure.”

