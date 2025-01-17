ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.23, but opened at $83.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 14,640,790 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
