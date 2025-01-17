ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.23, but opened at $83.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 14,640,790 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $82,199,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 515,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

