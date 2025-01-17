ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.39. 15,008,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,739,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
