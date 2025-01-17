Q2 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.19. The stock has a market cap of C$39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$29.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

