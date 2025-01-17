Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 98.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.19.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $335.92 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.27 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

