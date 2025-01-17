Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Director Acquires C$18,000.00 in Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 100,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 156,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,432.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 8,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$892.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 89,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$7,565.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 100,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

RAK stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. Rackla Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.23.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.