Radio Caca Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $77.38 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) launched in May 2021 by Jeff Watney. It serves as a Web 3.0 platform supporting metaverse experiences, blockchain gaming, and NFT marketplaces. The native token, RACA, powers transactions, governance, and staking within the USM ecosystem, which includes the USM Metaverse, Looki Looki Jazzi, and Metamon. With over $1 billion in NFT trading volume, RACA has gained substantial traction. The project is backed by notable figures like French Montana and Justin Sun and supported by major investors such as OKX Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

