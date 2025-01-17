Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rand Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ RAND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 15,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Rand Capital has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $24.10.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $4.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 337.35%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.