RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 3,760 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AXON opened at $585.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.92.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.