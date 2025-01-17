RDA Financial Network Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

