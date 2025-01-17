RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

