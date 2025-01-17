RDA Financial Network Has $530,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

