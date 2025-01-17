RDA Financial Network Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,687,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

