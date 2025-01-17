RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

IJH opened at $64.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

