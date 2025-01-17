RDA Financial Network Purchases 9,950 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 80.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $158,000.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE HYT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
