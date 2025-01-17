RDA Financial Network Sells 263 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

