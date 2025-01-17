RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Shares Down 28.3% – Here’s Why

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $1.04. 594,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 107,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

RDE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32.

RDE Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

