Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,617 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDMO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

