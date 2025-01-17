Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,022,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $277.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

