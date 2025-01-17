Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.05.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

