Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $104.57. 69,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.