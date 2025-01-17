Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,261,000 after buying an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

