Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,598,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,747. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

