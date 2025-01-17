Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

