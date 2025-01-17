Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,227 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

