Rep. William R. Keating Purchases Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 10/31/2024.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.48 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Keating was first elected to the House in 2010 for Massachusetts’ 10th Congressional District but due to redistricting, he won re-election in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District on November 6, 2012. Prior to being elected to the House, Keating was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and a member of the Massachusetts State Senate. He also served as the Norfolk District Attorney. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

