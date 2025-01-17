Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 3,706 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $342.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $257.42 and a twelve month high of $358.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
