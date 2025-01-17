Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,205 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of InterDigital worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,251. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.