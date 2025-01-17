Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
