Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 782.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.73 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

