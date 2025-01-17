Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 211.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

