Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 14,968 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

