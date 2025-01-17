Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,385 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

