RMR Wealth Builders Takes $188,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 364.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.3386 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

