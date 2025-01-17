RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Lam Research by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,158.1% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

