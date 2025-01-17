Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Up 7.8 %

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,839. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.