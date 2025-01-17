Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 25,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Roblox Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $1,969,127.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 674,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,081,695.77. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. The trade was a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,254,601 shares of company stock valued at $65,622,735. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

